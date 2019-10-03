Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.47.

ROK stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 727,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

