Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Argus currently has $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 19,356,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

