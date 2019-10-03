West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

