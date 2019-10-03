West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

