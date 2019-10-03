West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 322,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $5,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. 53,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,208. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

