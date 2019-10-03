West Oak Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,518,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,088 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 594,769 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after acquiring an additional 136,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111,733 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,012. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2657 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.