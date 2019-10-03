West Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.45. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,304,056 shares of company stock valued at $610,920,468 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

