Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 1.16% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

