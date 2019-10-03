Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Down 4.3%

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 28,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 96,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Western Energy Services from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

