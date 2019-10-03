Winding Tree Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $3,708.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

