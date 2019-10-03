Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Kyber Network. During the last week, Wings has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $426,862.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00190306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01014652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Binance, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

