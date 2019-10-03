Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WINS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198. Wins Finance has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Get Wins Finance alerts:

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.