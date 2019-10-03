World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325,762 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $175,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,420. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

