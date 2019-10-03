WPP TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,357.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $136,480.00 and approximately $1,357.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038562 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.85 or 0.05425398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001047 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,898,451 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

