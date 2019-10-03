WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Trading Down 0.2%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.08, 22,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$14.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIR.U. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.76.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

