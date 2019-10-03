Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.46

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.46 and traded as low as $41.40. Xaar shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 156,565 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.46.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

