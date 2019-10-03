Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of YNDX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 3,416,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,881. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.11 EPS. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

