YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,142.79

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,142.79 and traded as low as $1,155.00. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $1,155.00, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $218.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

About YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

