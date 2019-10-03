Yu Group’s (YU) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Yu Group (LON:YU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:YU traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 82.50 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.68. The company has a market cap of $13.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Yu Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 819 ($10.70).

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

