Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,997. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.