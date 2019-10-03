Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth about $11,076,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 210,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

