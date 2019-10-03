Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.72). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 842.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2,393.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

