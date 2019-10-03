Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. TC Pipelines posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TC Pipelines.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

TC Pipelines stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 188,934 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.