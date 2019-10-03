Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. Amgen posted earnings of $3.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $16.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

