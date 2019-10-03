Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock remained flat at $$3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at $749,269.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $112,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,568.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 44.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 122,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

