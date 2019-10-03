Zacks: Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

EDU stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 724,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth $448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

