Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.45. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 226,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,986. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $5,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.