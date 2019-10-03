Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Gentex also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Gentex has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gentex by 86.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gentex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

