Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Mplx posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Mplx by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.91. 1,652,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Mplx has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

