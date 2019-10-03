Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

AL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 596,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 1,196.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 50.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

