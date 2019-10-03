Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.60. 39,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,515,000 after buying an additional 378,247 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 459.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,242,000 after buying an additional 5,344,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,184,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 904,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,369,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

