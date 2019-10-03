Zacks: Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.64 Million

Brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $194.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.81 million and the lowest is $192.46 million. Etsy reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $801.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $797.12 million to $807.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $989.43 million, with estimates ranging from $956.21 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $330,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $878,487 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Etsy has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

