Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. L3Harris reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $9.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Vertical Research started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.79.

LHX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.27. 1,373,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.02. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

