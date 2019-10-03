Zacks: Brokerages Set $112.50 Target Price for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $112.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

