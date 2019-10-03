Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $67.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,923. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 49,133.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

