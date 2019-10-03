Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,961,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198,679. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

