Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Sell

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.50. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $6,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

