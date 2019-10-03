Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Sell

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 776,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.06. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 87.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

