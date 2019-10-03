Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) to “Hold”

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services. The company offers business trips, group tours and package tours; Skywalker cards and gift cards; overseas travel insurance products. It operates primarily in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand and South Korea. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $$23.58 during trading on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

About H.I.S.

