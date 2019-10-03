Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,197. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.