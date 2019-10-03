Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to “Buy”

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,197. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

