Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given $21.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $112,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,732.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,789. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $19.17.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

