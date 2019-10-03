Zacks: SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 6 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,951 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,769,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SP Plus by 1,468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

