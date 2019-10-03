Zacks: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given $85.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $85.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. ValuEngine downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of VVI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.64. 62,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,040. Viad has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,266.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.