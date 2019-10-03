Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zayo Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 4,500 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $33,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,874.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,713,862 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Zayo Group by 7,574.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 784,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 774,645 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zayo Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after acquiring an additional 353,946 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

