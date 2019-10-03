Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7,574.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 774,645 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Zayo Group worth $25,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,612,000 after purchasing an additional 436,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 944.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,237,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

NYSE:ZAYO remained flat at $$33.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,568,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $506,913.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,027,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,713,862. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.