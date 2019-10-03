ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $15,330.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00092590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00041328 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000512 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

