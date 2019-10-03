Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.30 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00065059 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, TDAX, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.02127877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.48 or 0.02705427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00687461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00676936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00055778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00453822 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,506,218 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Indodax, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bittrex, Huobi, QBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

