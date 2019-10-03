ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0417 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $213,412.00 and approximately $1,856.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,111,805 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.