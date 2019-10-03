Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.79. The company had a trading volume of 468,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

