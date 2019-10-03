ZMINE (ZMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311,744.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $311,744.00 and $185.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00078342 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00392061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012184 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008784 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 236,913,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,868,930 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

